Dearborn Heights man pistol whipped during video game sale stabs Newport man to death

NEWPORT, Mich. - A Newport man was stabbed to death by a Dearborn Heights man during a dispute over the sale of a video game console, Monroe County deputies said.

Javier Antonio Trent, 29, of Newport, agreed to meet with a 21-year-old Dearborn Heights man and his 19-year-old girlfriend from Livonia, according to police.

The sale happened at 7:53 p.m. Monday near Magnolia and Anthony streets in the Elizabeth Woods Manufactured Home Community in Newport.

Police said the Dearborn Heights man and his girlfriend drove to Elizabeth Woods to sell the gaming console to Trent.

While the men were exchanging the gaming console there was an altercation, police said. Trent pulled out a handgun and hit the Dearborn Heights man in the back of the head, according to authorities.

The Dearborn Heights man pulled out a knife and stabbed Trent several times, police said.

The Dearborn Heights man called 911 and waited at the scene with his girlfriend until deputies arrived, according to officials.

Trent was taken to Promedica Hospital of Monroe, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police questioned the Dearborn Heights man and his girlfriend before releasing them, according to authorities.

Monroe County deputies are still investigating the case as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7530.

