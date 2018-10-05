Dearborn Heights mother of four slain children speaks out

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - On Sept. 21, 2017, Faith Green's life was shattered to pieces.

It was that day her husband Gregory spun into a rage and murdered his two children and two step-children inside their Dearborn Heights home before turning his attention to Green. She was stabbed and beaten within inches of her life.

Since then, Green has only spoken publicly in a courtroom, addressing the man who took her family from her.

In the midst of everything she's been through, she spoke to Local 4. Her biggest concern now is thanking the people who helped her, helping others and keeping her children's memory alive.

She tries to read every one of the hundreds of cards and letter sent to her but has had her family help read many of them. Green said it's hard to read them, living with the emotional and physical scars left by her husband.

"I miss them so much and it's hard to go on when you see people with their kids," Green said. "If you have to go to the store, you try to hurry past the clothes because I think, 'I would have bought that for them.'"

Green said the more time that passes, the more of the reality of what happened sinks in.

"Honesty, I have a lot of bad days. My depression has gotten worse," Green said. "I didn't believe those commercials that say depression hurts. It really hurts. There are days I can not get up and I have to give myself pep talks. And this year is worse than last year."

One of the things that keeps her going is the outpouring of support she's received from around the world. She gets emotional when she tries to express her appreciation.

"I just wanted to take this time out to say thank you to everyone that donated in any way to help my family during the tragedy we've gone through," Green said.

When asked if she had any advice for anyone struggling with domestic abuse, she said they need a support system, "someone that's going to listen" and recognize the signs of domestic abuse.

"We have got to know the signs. A lot of the time, we don't know the signs," Green said. "I didn't know the signs."

Green has been focusing on helping others as she heals. A memorial for her children Sunday is also raising money for scholarships.

"I hope it helps someone else who lost a child to murder or disease. When you lose a child, I can't even explain it. When you're a mom and you give birth and that connection? It's a hard thing to deal with," Green said. "Whether it's one, whether it's four -- it's a hard thing to deal with. I don't know if you ever really come to the realization of it."

Green recorded a video to say thank you to everyone who reached out to her, supported her and donated to her over the last two years. She said she got notes from around the world and the community has helped her through this time. You can watch the full video below:

