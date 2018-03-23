Dearborn Heights officer sentenced in fatal Allen Park crash

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - A Dearborn Heights police officer will be sentenced Friday morning in connection with a fatal crash in Allen Park.

Larry A. Little, 32, was charged with reckless driving causing death. The crash happened Jan. 2 at about 8:20 p.m. at Van Born and Pelham roads.

Little agreed to a plea deal that resulted in an 18-month probationary period and 180 hours of community service. The judge accepted the plea.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Dearborn Heights officers cut from wreckage in Allen Park crash

Little was on duty driving a police cruiser with his partner when he struck a vehicle driven by Timothy Lee Turner, of Wixom. Turner was killed in the crash. He was 59.

Prosecutors say Little was traveling at 81 mph just three seconds before impact in a 40 mph zone. The vehicle's data recorder showed Little was continuing to accelerate two second before impact, prosecutors said.

Officials said the police vehicle's overhead lights were off and the siren was not activated.

Allen Park officers assisted in the investigation of the crash scene that was later turned over to the Michigan State Police Department.

Immediately following the crash, officials said Turner made a U-turn in front of the officer, causing the crash.

Reckless driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Little was charged with a moving violation causing death in July. The defense found the misdemeanor by filing a motion to dismiss in September and a judge ruled that the circumstances of the case should be assessed under a reckless standard rather than negligence and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office filed new a warrant.

Little was paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

