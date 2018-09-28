Dearborn Heights police believe man who ripped purse off woman's shoulder has struck before

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police said a man caught on video stealing a woman's purse is preying on people who are in vulnerable positions.

A man in a red 2018 Ford Fusion with tinted windows targeted a woman outside the Papaya Fruit Market at 25633 West Warren Street just before closing time Thursday night, police said.

A woman had walked out of the store and was pushing a shopping cart to her car when the man jumped out of the Fusion and ripped the purse off her shoulder, police said.

(NAME)'s mother shops at the fruit market, and he was shocked when he saw surveillance video of the incident.

Police said the purse snatching suspect was wearing a No. 22 jersey. (WDIV)

"A bunch of vulnerable people, obviously you're going to take advantage," he said.

Dearborn Heights investigators said the man's actions tell them he's done this to other women.

"It's pretty forceful, too," Dearborn Heights police Sgt. Jake Hatten said. "You can see for a minute she attempts to kind of hesitate, almost pull the purse back from him. It's pretty violent. He rips it right off her and the strap appears to break and he immediately gets in his vehicle and flees the area."

Cameras show the man wearing a blue No. 22 football jersey.

"Obviously, we don't want anybody else to be a victim of anything like this," Hatten said. "It's an unarmed robbery, but it is a violent offense. We don't want this guy out doing this to anybody else."

Local 4 has learned a different police department has a person of interest in custody for a purse snatching. Dearborn Heights police are working with that department to determine if it's the man they're after.

The man was driving a red 2018 Ford Fusion with tinted windows and a sunroof. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.