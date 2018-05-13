News

Dearborn Heights police respond to officer-involved shooting

Scene at Telegraph Road

By Von Lozon - Associate Producer

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting that involved a suspect and a Dearborn Heights police officer. 

Officers were dispatched near the BoneYard Bar-B-Q on Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights. 

The suspect was killed. No officers were injured. 

A public information officer is heading to the scene right now.

