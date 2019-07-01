Dearborn Heights police search for suspected Tide Pods thief

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police are searching for a woman accused of stealing more than $80 worth of Tide Pods from a dollar store.

Police said the woman walked into the Family Dollar on Van Born Road at 1:24 p.m. Saturday.

She went to the back of the store and placed two containers of Tide Pods, worth a total of $80.56, inside a black purse, according to authorities.

The purse was in a shopping cart when she walked to the front doors, police said.

Authorities said the security alarm in the door went off, and when the manager asked to see what was in the woman's purse, she said, "I got a gun in my purse. You want to come outside and see?"

She left the store and the manager called the Dearborn Heights Police Department, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Dearborn Heights police at 313-277-7716.

