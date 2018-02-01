Dearborn Heights police searching for missing teen girl who needs medication

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police are looking for a missing teen girl who is highly dependent on insulin and needs her medication.

Kelsey Olah, 17, was last seen in the area of Outer Drive and Parkland Street. She didn't take her medication with her, police said.

Kelsey is described as white with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has a tattoo of a small arrow by her right eye.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or police at 313-277-6770.

