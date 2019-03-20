Dearborn Heights police seek man suspected of stealing items from dollar store

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing items from a dollar store in Dearborn Heights.

The man walked into the Family Dollar on Beech Daly at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police said. He walked around the store while placing several items inside his hooded sweatshirt.

He walked out of the store without paying for the items, according to authorities.

He is about 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slim build and a light mustache, police said. He was wearing a dark blue winter hat, a gray zip-up sweatshirt and jogging pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-277-7468.

