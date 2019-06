DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Dearborn Heights police are looking for a person of interest in connection with what they called an "ongoing investigation."

Police are seeking Joseph Zarate. Authorities didn't specify what the investigation to which Zarate is connected.

Anyone with information about Zarate's whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Joseph Reyna at 313-277-7709.

