DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police in Dearborn Heights are on the lookout for an arsonist after a fire at 342 Bar and Grill in April.

Security video shows the fire on April 17. A man is shown going behind the shed several times until the fire is lit.

The shed went up in flames moments later.

Police do not have a good description of the suspected arsonist, just this video.

