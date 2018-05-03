Dearborn High School student film festival to show students' Emmy-winning shorts

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Russ Gibb Digital Media Center at Dearborn High School will have its 2018 Student Film Festival on Wednesday and Thursday.

The event will also be the festival premiere of "Stunted," along with Emmy Award-winning films and class projects. "Potluck," "Cult Movie," "Lucidity" and "Grandpa’s List" all won student Emmy Awards Sunday. In all, the students had six projects nominated for Emmy awards.

"This is our strongest year, and the hard work that students put into these films will be evident on screen," said station manager adviser Elijha Jefferson.

Under the direction of video instructor Kurt Doelle, students wrote, shot and edited their projects.

"It was a lot of hard work this year," said executive producer Sema Aslaid. "We really came together as a team.”

"'Stunted' was a 10-month process that had its ups and downs. It was a lot of sleepless nights to get it where it is today and it’s one of the best films this program has produced," said station manager Caleb Rice. "I'm very proud of the team effort."

Advanced tickets are $7 and can be purchased from any video student or during school hours in room A-2 at Dearborn High School. Same-day tickets at the venue are $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start.

For more information, visit Dearborn High School's official website here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.