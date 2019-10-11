Dearborn man, 22, caught with 4,500 pills prepared for selling on street, police say

Pills and drug paraphernalia confiscated by police during an Oct. 10, 2019, search warrant in Dearborn. (MSP)

DEARBORN, Mich. - A 22-year-old Dearborn man was caught with more than 4,500 pills that were prepared to be sold on the street, police said.

Michigan State Police officials executed a search warrant Thursday on the east side of Dearborn, police said.

Troopers recovered more than 4,500 pills, $6,654 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to authorities.

The pills included oxycodone, hydrocodone, benzodiazepine, amphetamine and a large amount of carasipradole, police said.

The pills were going to be diverted to be sold on the street, MSP officials said.

The man was taken into custody on multiple felony charges, police said.

