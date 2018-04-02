Dearborn man accused of threatening 13-year-old girl on Snapchat for nude photos

An 18-year-old Dearborn man is accused of threatening a 13-year-old while demanding nude photos of her on Snapchat.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said Hadi Cherri began talking to the girl through Snapchat in January. He is accused of soliciting her for nude photos, telling her he had other nude photos of her that he would expose if she didn't comply and send more.

The girl eventually gave into the man's threats and sent him a nude photo of herself, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"After receiving the first photograph, the male continued to threaten the 13-year-old and demanded more photos," reads a statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department was first notified about the case. They enlisted the help of Sheriff's detectives who worked to track down the man. The Sheriff's Office said information gathered during an investigation led to Cherri, who lives in Dearborn.

Cherri faces the following charges:

Count 1: Children – Accosting for Immoral Purposes (4 year felony)

Count 2: Computers – Internet – Communicating with Another to Commit Crime (10 year felony)

Count 3: Extortion (20 year felony)

Count 4: Computers – Using to Commit a Crime (20 year felony).

Cherri was arrested at his home on a warrant March 23 and lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

He was arraigned March 26 in the 40th District Court of St. Clair Shores. He received a $150,000 bond (10 percent) and must have a GPS tether within 24 hours of release. As part of his bond he is not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 and no Internet use. Cherri is scheduled to be back in the 40th District Court on April 6 for a probable cause conference.

Detectives continue to investigate this case and believe that there may be additional young females who have been victimized by Cherri.

"I urge young people who feel pressured or suspicious to go to a parent or trusted adult. I encourage parents to talk with their children about the dangers of the internet, specifically speaking with people they do not know on a personal level. Know what your children are doing online; what apps they are using and who they are communicating with. It’s not an invasion of privacy, it’s a matter of keeping your children safe," reads a statement from Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Anyone who believes that they or their child had inappropriate contact with Cherri is asked to contact Detective Perry at 586-463-4191.

