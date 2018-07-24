Dearborn man charged with providing material support to ISIS since 2015

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn man captured in Syria and accused of being an ISIS fighter has been charged with providing and attempting to provide material support to the foreign terrorist organization.

Ibraheem Musaibli, 28, traveled from Dearborn to Syria and was identified by ISIS members as an ISIS militant, officials said.

Musaibli was captured trying to escape one of the last areas in Syria held by ISIS. He was transferred into U.S. custody and will be arraigned Wednesday.

Musaibli is accused of providing and attempting to provide material support to ISIS from April 2015 to June 2018.

"The National Security Division will not tolerate threats to our country from terrorist organizations like ISIS -- not least of all those that come from our own citizens,” Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said. "Musaibli’s alleged provision of material support to ISIS put the United States at risk and may have endangered the lives of countless innocent people. I am confident that he will face justice for his crimes, and I hope that his case sends a clear message that we will hold our citizens accountable who are apprehended overseas and tried to join a terrorist organization such as ISIS. I am also grateful to our law enforcement and military partners who made this prosecution possible."

FBI agents raided his family's home on Riverside Drive across from the Woodmire Cemetery this week, leaving neighbors to wonder what was going on.

Musaibli's family said he's a saint. Agents were searching for evidence that he is an ISIS militant.

“The indictment alleges that, for a substantial period of time, defendant Musaibli provided material support to ISIS -- one of the most violent terrorist organizations in the world," U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said. "During that same time, American-backed coalition forces were fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria. We will vigorously prosecute anyone who provides, or even attempts to provide, support to terrorists."

