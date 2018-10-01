Dearborn man killed, woman critically hurt in Highland Township crash

One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Highland Township. (WDIV)

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was killed and a woman was critically injured Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Highland Township, police said.

Oakland County deputies were called at 1:45 p.m. Saturday to the intersection of Hickory Ridge and Clyde roads.

Police said a 2017 Ford Fusion was stopped at a stop sign on Clyde Road at Hickory Ridge Road. The Fusion started to move away from the stop sign and went into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

The Silverado did not have a stop sign, according to officials.

A 74-year-old Dearborn man was in the front passenger seat of the Fusion, officials said. He was flown to Genesys Regional Medical Center, in Grand Blanc, where he was pronounced dead.

The 78-year-old Dearborn woman who was driving the Fusion was flown to Genesys Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, in Royal Oak, via Life Flight of Michigan. She is in critical condition, officials said.

The 46-year-old Highland Township woman driving the Silverado was taken to Huron Valley Hospital, in Commerce Township, by a family member. She was treated for minor injuries and released, officials said.

There were no passengers in the Silverado.

All three victims were wearing seat belts, police said. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

