Dearborn mayor opens investigation into city employee's controversial Facebook comment

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn's mayor is opening an investigation into allegations that a city employee used an offensive slur in a Facebook comment about a Muslim woman appearing in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

Mayor John B. O'Reilly Jr. said he strongly condemns a Facebook comment that has been attributed to a part-time city employee.

"I have zero tolerance for the type of language used in the Facebook comment," O’Reilly said. "The comment violates the city of Dearborn's values and practices, as well as our expectations for employees. It violates the very heart of our mission statement, which is that we must earn the public's trust in everything we do."

O'Reilly said the comment wasn't posted during city business hours, but the results of the investigation will determine what action is taken.

Dearborn provides employee training to address discrimination, sexual harassment and cultural sensitivity, O'Reilly said.

"We are extremely proud of our diversity and consider it a strength and an advantage," O'Reilly said. "We will continue to nurture it and to condemn words or actions that attempt to divide us."

The Council on American Islamic Relations of Michigan issued a statement on the issue.

"We call on Dearborn officials to reprimand this city employee who clearly holds such racist views while working for a city that has almost half of its population comprising of Arab-Americans and Muslims," said CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid.

