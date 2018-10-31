Dearborn Police are currently looking for woman who stole wallet out of car

DEARBORN,Mich - Dearborn Police are currently looking for a woman who is believed to have stolen a wallet from a Livonia man's car and made purchases with it.

On October 14th 2018, a Livonia resident parked his vehicle in the 2800 block of Cornell and left his wallet in the center console while visiting his family. At approximately 2:30 p.m., the victim received a text message from American Express inquiring about multiple purchases that had been made. The victim then checked his vehicle which he had left unlocked and discovered his wallet was missing. Officers who responded to the scene were able to obtain the location of the transactions and discovered the suspect using the stolen card was a black female in her 30's with long hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants.

At one of the locations the credit card was used, the suspect was observed arriving in a late 90's to early 2000's Lincoln Continental. Over $700.00 was charged to the victim's account at locations in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Inkster. The Dearborn Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the suspect.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad states, "Crimes of opportunity are difficult crimes to solve but they are easy to prevent. We ask the public to be steadfast in ensuring their property is secured at all times because it only takes seconds to become a victim." The Dearborn Police are requesting your assistance in identifying the suspects involved in this accident and are urging you to call with information.

Help Eliminate Auto Theft (HEAT) 1-800-242-HEAT

Online: www.1800242HEAT.com

