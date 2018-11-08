Dearborn police chase stolen car suspect into Detroit where he's spotted on building

Dearborn police chased a stolen vehicle suspect in to Detroit on Nov. 8, 2018. The man went into a building and was scaling the wall outside before being taken into custody. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Dearborn police chased a stolen vehicle into Detroit on Thursday morning where the driver bailed and fled on foot.

Police chased him to a building at 9138 Michigan Avenue. The man went inside the building and was spotted outside a window on the second floor. He was scaling the wall outside.

Police worked to get him down from the building and then took him into custody.

There were vehicles smashed along Michigan Avenue. No injuries have been reported.

No other information is available at this time.

Here is video of the man outside the building:

