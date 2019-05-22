Dearborn police hope image on shirt helps identify skeletal human remains found in woods

An image found on the shirt of a human skeletal remains in Dearborn, according to police. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are hoping to identify the skeletal human remains found in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue through an image on the shirt that was on the body.

Officers were notified by employees of CSX Transportation April 23 that there were possible human remains in the wooded area near Michigan Avenue and Miller Road.

Dearborn police discovered human skeletal remains on April 24, 2019, in a wooded area near Michigan Avenue. (WDIV)

Authorities confirmed the remains were human, and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office took the body.

Police said the person was an older man wearing tan pants, a tan Carhartt-style jacket and an orange knit cap. He was also wearing a brown boot on one foot and a yellow rain boot on the other, police said.

Investigators believe the man might have been homeless when he died.

Foul play is not suspected, but authorities are having trouble determining the man's identity.

He was wearing a shirt that had a distinct images of a small, dark-haired child near a high-wheeled bicycle, according to authorities. Police released an image similar to the one on the shirt in hopes that someone will recognize it and identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2235.

