Dearborn police: Man attacked, carjacked woman then crashed into police car, fired shot

DEARBORN,, Mich. - Dearborn police were searching for an assault and carjacking suspect who also shot at police officers Wednesday morning.

That's after the suspect crashed into a Dearborn police car about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

The suspect assaulted, robbed and carjacked a woman. He then crashed that car into an officer's vehicle and fired a gunshot at police. It's unknown how many gunshots the man fired.

No officers were injured.

A perimeter was set up in the neighborhood to the north and east of Ford and Chase roads. Police were searching for this suspect but the search was called off later Wednesday morning.

Police later said they had taken one person into custody.

