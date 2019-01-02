Dearborn police officer hurt when broadsided in intersection while answering call for backup

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - A Dearborn police officer was injured Wednesday when he was broadsided while responding to a call for backup, according to officials.

The officer was called around noon Wednesday into Dearborn Heights to back up another officer who was following a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.

While responding to the call, the was struck by another vehicle in the intersection of Ford and Beech Daly roads, police said.

The officer only suffered minor injuries but was taken to Garden City Hospital to be checked out, according to authorities.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the officer was also taken to Garden City Hospital for minor injuries.

Officials said the stolen vehicle was successfully stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating the crash.

