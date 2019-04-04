Dearborn police officer injured in crash involving Dearborn Heights driver, officials say

DEARBORN, Mich. - A Dearborn police officer was injured Wednesday in a crash involving a Dearborn Heights driver, according to authorities.

Police said the officer was driving north on Schaefer Road around 8:15 p.m. while on his way to help other officers in an unrelated incident.

As the officer drove through the intersection at Ford Road, he was involved in a crash with a 37-year-old Dearborn Heights resident, police said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The Dearborn Heights resident was not injured, according to officials.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

