DEARBORN,, Mich. - There’s a police situation developing now on the east side of Dearborn.

Police are searching the neighborhood to the north and east of Chase and Ford Road for a person believed to be armed.

According to MSP they are assisting in searching for a suspect that shot at a Dearborn police officer.

