Dearborn police search for hit-and-run driver after toddler struck by SUV

Dearborn police are searching for the driver of this silver SUV. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn police are searching for the driver of an SUV that struck a toddler and left the scene.

Police said a toddler was walking with his mother around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near Schaefer Road and Henson Avenue. The two were walking toward their vehicle when the boy was hit by a silver SUV, possibly a GMC Acadia, police said.

The SUV continued south on Schaefer Road after striking the child, officials said.

Police describe the driver as a white man.

"It is important that we speak to the driver of this vehicle and gather as much information as possible for our investigation," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

