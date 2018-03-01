Dearborn power outage: Toppled tree takes down power lines

DEARBORN, Mich. - A tree toppled over Thursday and took down power lines in Dearborn.

The incident happened on Homer Street just south of Monroe Street.

Power has been knocked out in the area. As of 5:45 p.m., 667 customers are without power in the immediate area, according to the DTE Energy power outage map.

A winter weather warning was issued for most of Metro Detroit on Thursday, as the area is expected to get several inches of snow.

