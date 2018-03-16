Dearborn Public Works Yard open for free bulk trash item drop-off this weekend

DEARBORN, Mich. - Dearborn residents can dispose of bulk trash items Saturday at the Public Works Yard.

Items can be dropped off at the yard at 2951 Greenfield Road for free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The yard is open for Dearborn residents only, and those dropping off trash must provide ID.

Bulk drop-off days are held on the third Saturday of each month. The yard will be open for large items again on April 21.

