Dearborn will no longer house ICE detainees who are being deported

DEARBORN, Mich. - After protests, Dearborn will no longer house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees who are being readied for deportation.

"I feel there is no reason for a local police department to be housing federal prisoners for a federal agency," said Jenna Kobeissi, who helped organize a protest.

The city has held detainees for short periods of time for more than 10 years. Detainees with longer jail sentences are housed in Battle Creek.

Protestors took their concerns about housing the detainees to the City Council, but Mayor John O'Reilly Jr. made the final call to stop holding them.

"I would have liked to have had an opportunity to have a full discussion with the rest of council," councilwoman Leslie Herrick said.

Herrick says she's heard a lot of cons but also pros to the contract agreement to house detainees. Some of the pros include that the detainees housed in Dearborn are treated humanely, with easy access to lawyers and clergy.

"We asked a lot of questions about the contract last year, but we did pass it, but we have seen a lot of things in that year on the national front that have given us pause," Herrick said.

