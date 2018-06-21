Dearborn woman with history of wine thefts arrested at Bloomfield Township Kroger

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Dearborn woman with a history of stealing expensive wine from Kroger stores around Metro Detroit was arrested at a Kroger in Bloomfield Township, police said.

Anaya Helen Salame, 30, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Kroger at 4099 Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

A store manager called police and said Salame was known for stealing expensive wine from Kroger and was standing in the wine aisle with a large handbag.

Officers went to the store and arrested Salame on an outstanding warrant out of Bloomfield Township.

Salame was arraigned Friday on one count of retail fraud and one count of removing a theft detection device. She is being held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.