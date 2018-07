A death investigation was underway July 10, 2018 at a gas station at Huron and Spring streets in Ypsilanti. (WDIV)

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A death investigation was underway Tuesday morning in Ypsilanti at a Citgo gas station at Huron and Spring streets.

Police removed a body from the gas station. The gas station was blocked off with crime scene tape.

No other details are known at this time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.