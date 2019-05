Police are calling the incident a murder-suicide.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - A man woman were found dead inside the Fountian Park Apartments Sunday, police said.

Both the man and woman are in their 20s. Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.

An investigation by police revealed the woman shot the man, and then herself afterward.

