2014 murder of Detroit woman Christina Samuel remains unsolved

It's been nearly five years since a 22-year-old woman, Christina Samuel, was shot to death. The case remains unsolved.

Samuel was shot to death Dec. 24, 2014, in a vehicle on Carlisle Street on the city's east side. Police say it appears the 24-year-old man she was with was the intended target and Samuel was hit in the crossfire.

The 24-year-old man also was shot but was not killed.

Samuel was a criminal justice student at Indiana Tech.

Police released video of a vehicle wanted in connection to this deadly shooting in 2015.

Anyone with information on this murder needs to contact Detroit police or call Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

