Audio released of deadly shooting involving man experiencing mental health issues, Detroit police

DETROIT – Local 4 Defenders have obtained new audio of a deadly shooting involving an armed man and Detroit police.

The shooting happened Tuesday in southwest Detroit. Police and family said the man killed was experiencing severe mental health issues.

Witnesses said the shooting sounded like a war zone. Police said Michael Moza had been firing shots into homes and at police.

“They fired 60 rounds off at him?” The victim’s sister, Priscilla Moza said.

Police said Michael Moza started to have an outburst and get sick on the job as a poll worker. That’s when police took him to the Detroit Receiving Hospital Crisis Center where he was released a short time later.

“This person knew he was suffering. His sister knew he was suffering. I gotta tell you, when it’s gonna stop? Do we have to have another dead officer or another dead community member and frankly, some other folks need to be held accountable,” Detroit Police chief James Craig said.

Police said the only connection Michael Moza had to the home that he is accused of shooting into was that his mother used to live next door. Family members said there may have been other connections.

