Investigators uncover numerous drawings, writings created by suspected Oxford High School shooter

OXFORD, Mich. – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is facing four counts of first-degree murder. He has been charged as an adult. His parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are facing involuntary manslaughter charges. All three are in custody.

Sheriff’s investigators have uncovered numerous drawings and writings that they believe were created by Ethan Crumbley. Investigators are going over every word. They are working to determine when they were written and what kind of clues they give that a shooting was imminent. They also want to know who else may have seen these drawings before the shooting.

Those are not the first notes that were discovered. A teacher at the high school found a note and drawing on Ethan Crumbley’s desk just hours before the shooting.

That note contained the following, according to police:

A drawing of a semi-automatic handgun pointed at the words: ‘the thoughts won’t stop. Help me.’

Drawing of a bullet with the following words above the bullet: ‘Blood everywhere’

A drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding

A drawing of a laughing emoji

The following words: ‘My life is useless’ and ‘the world is dead’

Attorney Ven Johnson said Oxford Community Schools is hiring a firm to conduct an independent investigation into the school’s actions. The school denied an offer from the Michigan Attorney General to investigate.

Because the investigation is independent, it means the results could be classified in court. If the district faces civil lawsuits, the results could be kept out of evidence and the public would not get to see it.

