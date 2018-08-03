Cellphone footage found connected to high-profile unsolved shootings on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Investigators said there have been at least four shootings on Detroit's west side, in which the shooter fired into crowded places, but had little to go on until they got hold of a cellphone

Residents near the intersection of Sussex Street and Plymouth Road said gangs have been doing battle in their neighborhood. There are four unsolved shootings into crowded places that have had everyone on edge.

"It's very scary," said local resident Edwin Ross. "I don't even come out after 9 o'clock at night time when the street lights go off -- I'm at home."

When ATF agents raided a house and found a cellphone that had photos that may help solve the crime. One photo includes Jonathan Wright, known on the street as Jon Wayne sitting sitting on a couch and his brother-in-law Antoine Woods standing with a gun.

There are also two videos on the phone that ATF will not share with Local 4 because they are going to be used as evidence at trial. In one video, Wright is said to have accidentally hit record on his phone and agents hear him suggesting a laser beam be put on a riffle to help with aim and discussing the best time to shoot as many people from their rival's family as possible. Another video shows one of the men taking target practice.

Agents went to the location in the video and found bullet casings matching a gun used in one of the high-profile shootings. Now Woods is charged with attempted murder, and even though Wright was not at the actual shootings, he has pleaded guilty to conspiracy in an assault with a dangerous weapon.

Legal expert Kieth Corbett says it's a serious crime and valuable evidence in Woods upcoming attempted murder trial.

"There's a certain degree of callousness to feel that 'Oh, I have to record my effort to injure or maim or kill another human being,' and I think the jury would take that into consideration," Corbett said.

