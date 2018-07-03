Detroit felon posing with weapons on Facebook under fake name is busted thanks to jail ID bracelet

DETROIT - A felon posting photos of himself on a Facebook account with a fake name caught the attention of federal agents, thanks to a Wayne County Jail ID bracelet.

Federal agents said James Lawrence posted photos of himself holding weapons and photos with what appeared to be bags of marijuana in the background. While he was using a fake name on the social media platform, authorities noticed a Wayne County Jail ID bracelet in one of the photos.

Lawrence is a convicted felon, and felons are not allowed to have weapons or marijuana. Federal agents took his posts to a judge, who issued a search warrant. A search of his Detroit home yielded guns and marijuana, authorities said.

Lawrence pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 months behind bars.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.