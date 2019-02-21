Detroit Mayor Duggan, businessman Robert Carmack to square off in court Thursday

DETROIT - It's a battle that has involved video, billboards and even the state police and it could all come to a head Thursday morning inside a Detroit courtroom.

State police found no evidence that Robert Carmack was trying to extort the mayor of Detroit, Mike Duggan, but Carmack is still facing fraud charges for selling property the city said he did not own.

To prove his innocence, Carmack said he needs Duggan on the witness stand, and as of Wednesday, Duggan is expected to take the stand.

Carmack alleged Duggan was having an affair, and Carmack played hidden camera video on a giant billboard in an attempt to embarrass the mayor.

Duggan said Carmack was extorting him to get a favorable payout on a property lawsuit.

Michigan State Police said they found no evidence Carmack tried to extort the mayor, and they closed the case. However, a county prosecutor said Carmack fraudulantly obtained property in Detroit and sold it for $1 million.

