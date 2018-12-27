Experts: Don't immediately bail out child who makes mistake

DETROIT - At some point everybody experiences failure -- that includes children -- and how parents react to their mistakes can have a big impact.

"You should let them fail so they'll learn from their mistakes," Detroit resident Valorie Kittel said.

Most parents agree children should be taught failure is a part of life.

"I think failure is a part of society. You can't know how bad you want to win until you lose over and over and over again. Then, you can know what success really is," Alfonzo Franklin said.

Research shows a parent's reaction to a child's failure has major implications.

In one study, investigators interviewed fourth- and fifth-grade students and their parents. They found the way children perceived being smart was related to how their parents responded to their failures.

Parents who saw failures as debilitating were more likely to have kids who believed intelligence was fixed.

Experts said when a child makes a mistake, like getting a bad grade on a test, it's important to not immediately try to bail them out.

"There's learning that happens when children experience some challenges academically, in a way, that may not happen if the parents become involved and want to make sure that every answer is correct," Angela Harris, doctor and professor of sociology and public policy at Duke University.

When children fail, ask them how they're feeling about their setback. Let them be open and honest. When you give advice, don't focus on their abilities, instead concentrate on what they can learn from the experience. Emphasize that failure is just a chance to grow.

A 2014 study looked at the effects of helicopter parenting in college-age students. It found kids who are protected from failure are more depressed and less satisfied with life in adulthood.

