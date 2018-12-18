How to protect your kids from human trafficking; experts weigh in tonight

Children are more at risk of becoming targets of human traffickers while on their tablet sitting in their bedroom than at any shopping center or public place they hang out.

Michael Glennon, a supervisory special agent with FBI Detroit, said the traffickers are hunting kids on social media websites including Instagram, Twitter, SnapChat, Facebook and Kik. He said there are roughly 400 to 500 enticements a day for solicitation of sexual activity. The Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force recovered 243 kids last year. He said since the task force started, they have saved more than 1,000 young girls from human trafficking.

In human trafficking, victims are coerced into providing sex for money or to work under inhumane and illegal work conditions. Young girls and boys can be deceived online, tricked into thinking a pimp is actually their friend or boyfriend.

"They act like they're 14 or 15 year old boys and that they're developing a relationship with these girls and they get them to you know, give some sort of images of themselves in kind of a compromising fashion. And then they use that against them, you know, and again that could be the start of trafficking or it could just simply be, you know, an online enticement situation but again, it's the exploitation of that child which can have some significant impact because they feel like they're developing relationship with what they think is a peer and it's actually a group of individuals working together to hunt, to target them," Glennon said.

Glennon said the motivation is money. They make money off exploiting young girls and boys.

Glennon said it is not always the pimp who tries to recruit, it can also be a friend or a friend of a friend. It can be someone a child knows in a neighborhood or through church.

Cindy Weintraub, an emergency room nurse with Beaumont for 20 years, educates staff to recognize the signs a patient coming into the ER could be a victim of trafficking.

"It's everywhere. It's in Birmingham, it's in Bloomfield, it's in West Bloomfield, it's in Novi, it's in all those places. It's everywhere. It's hard to get specific data because it's so unreported, but we know that these traffickers are everywhere and we know they are targeting girls and girls are getting involved in trafficking everywhere," Weintraub said.

Weintraub and Glennon spoke to a group of girls from several different Metro Detroit high schools to teach them the warning signs and how steps to get out of a a trafficking situation.

They teamed up with Hope Against Trafficking and Women of Tomorrow to educate the girls in a day-long conference.

You can hear their expert advice tonight on Local 4 News at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.