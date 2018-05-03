Human trafficking: A suburban mom and college professor team up to fight against it -- Today at 5

They're an unlikely pair. A suburban mom and a college professor teaming up against human trafficking.

Professor: "These are somebody's daughters, nieces...somebody's sister that's disappeared."

Local 4 Defender Karen shows how this duo plans on raising awareness about this growing problem in local communities.

Professor: "We just have to teach people what to look for. How to identify it."

Watch Local 4 News at 5 p.m. for more on this important story, happening all around us across metro Detroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.