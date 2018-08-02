Identity thief headed to prison after ripping off Metro Detroit seniors to fund lavish lifestyle

DETROIT - A man is behind bars after he stole seniors' identities to fund his own lavish lifestyle.

According to authorities, Reggie Jackson stole the names, birth dates and Social Security numbers of residents living in homes for the elderly in Detroit and Livonia.

He would make fake IDs that had his photo with the victims' information, and he would get cellphones and credits cards in the names of the seniors. Jackson would sell the phones at pawn shops.

A mail carrier tipped off authorities about Jackson when they noticed that numerous cellphones and credit cards were being delivered to his home.

Jackson asked for leniency in court Thursday. He said he wasn't making very much money by selling the phones so he shouldn't be sent to prison for a long time. During his sentencing, his sister had an outburst and was removed from the courtroom.

Jackson was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

