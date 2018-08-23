Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads moves forward

DETROIT - It's been more than 18 months since the Defenders' story on illegal advertisements before authorities started enforcing the law on the case.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lawsuit filed against city of Detroit for hundreds of illegal wall ads

The U.S. Attorney's Office asked Local 4 for the story details, documents received under the Freedom of Information Act, and two video depositions -- one from a city council member and one from a local businessman.

The Defenders looked into a series of billboards in Detroit and discovered only three were legal. Detroit City Hall dragged its feet on enforcement until 2018, and now the federal government wants to know if there's more to this multimillion-dollar illegal billboard business.

At the heart of the federal inquiry is two video depositions. In the first, Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leeland is asked under oath about accepting bribes from businessman Dennis Archer Jr. Leeland pleaded the Fifth Amendment after having the question repeated three times.

The use of the Fifth Amendment to avoid answering questions that could lead to self-incrimination is what caught the eye of the federal investigators.

The second deposition video, Archer -- a respected and successful businessman -- is told by his attorney to not answer a question regarding the alleged bribes between Archer and Leeland. The attorney said it's not far questioning in the scope of a lawsuit Archer was there to testify in. The judge agreed and the question went unanswered.

Leeland's attorney said it's ridiculous to consider Archer was involved in wrongdoing.

Archer believes disgruntled businessman Christopher Williams and activist Robert Davis are creating a smear campaign to get even with with Archer, who redeveloped the building Williams ran his bar out of.

"Why has he been allowed to break the law very openly without an interference from the city or city council?" Davis asked.

Davis said the federal inquiry is about Archer being a highly paid consultant for a major national billboard company with multiple advertisements in Detroit that were in violation. Leeland is the chairman of the committee in charge of the billboard ordinance.

A civil lawsuit regarding the billboards was filed by Davis. On Thursday, a judge ruled Archer to be removed as a defendant and the case will move forward against the city of Detroit.

