Man facing possible life sentence for robbing Metro Detroit area drug stores

DETROIT - An armed robber is facing a life sentence for holding up drug stores in six different communities -- he told police he did it to feed his children.

Mohamad Abdi was convicted of robbing eight different stores in Eastpoint, Warren, St. Clair Shores, Wayne and Lincoln Park over a five =-month period.

His average take was around $300, and each robbery is a separate charge. The first will cost him seven years in prison, the next seven robberies are a mandatory 25 years each. That's a mandatory 182 years.

Police caught Abdi, pulled him over after a robbery. They found the MSU hat, a bag full of money and a gun. The 33-year-old Eastpoint man did not plead guilty and instead went to trial and after five days of testimony he was convicted on eight counts.

Because they were felonies with a weapon that triggers the mandatory sentence. He would have to live to the age of 215 to be released from prison.

