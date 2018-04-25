Metro Detroit woman remains missing after 35 years, mysterious sightings

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - It has been 35 years since a Highland Park woman made a trip to a corner store and never returned.

Did she just walk away from her son and family, or did something else more disastrous happen?

There have been several strange sightings of her over the course of three decades. One was at a dentist's office, another at a night club and there was even a mysterious phone call.

What happened? Her family would like her to return home, but if she is dead they want to know where her body is.

Watch the Local 4 Defenders report at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE: Local 4 Defenders Section

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.