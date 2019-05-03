Missing Persons day recognized with Missing in Michigan event in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - More than 4,000 people have been reported missing across Michigan and there are over 300 unidentified remains cases.

Michigan's Missing Persons Day will be recognized with a Missing in Michigan event Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Madonna University's Franciscan Center in Livonia.

The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public. Anyone with questions or wanting to RSVP can reach out to MSP-MissingPersons@Michigan.gov.

A private, family-only session begins at 9 a.m. Families and friends affected by the disappearance of a loved one are invited to the family only session.

The event is intended to support families whose loved ones have gone missing or help bring them one step closer to getting the case solved.

A mother went to a Missing Persons Day event hoping investigators could find her daughter.

"We had the mother of a teenager come in and start describing which was very clearly a trafficking situation that her daughter was caught up in, and the investigators at the event were able to take her information, pick up and leave at the event and go rescue that child," Detective Sgt. Sarah Krebs, with Michigan State Police, said.

The event has had success in the past at finding answers for families.

"If you haven't been to one of those and do have somebody missing from your family it can be very beneficial," Krebs said.

Families who attend the event should bring pictures and any identifying documents they have on their missing loved one, including medical and dental records. Families might also be asked to donate DNA.

