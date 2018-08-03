Oakland County heroin supplier sentenced to 15 years

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Investigators claim Kourvoisiea Pittman, also known as "Kaos," is responsible for a large amount of heroin that has been destroying lives in Oakland County.

RELATED: 12 people charged with selling deadly heroin-fentanyl mix in Oakland County

Overdose deaths have skyrocketed in Metro Detroit. One reason is fentanyl-laced heroin.

Authorities said they have one of the players behind bars. According to federal court filings, Pittman is a member of the drug organization TEAM, which stands for "To Eat And More."

Authorities said TEAM has been a major supplier of heroin over the past six years.

A federal task force used confidential informants, cellphone records and surveillance to infiltrate the TEAM organization. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard assigned deputies to the task force.

"We have to attack this aggressively," Bouchard said. "Law enforcement needs to go after the supply chain. People are profiting off of killing other people."

Pittman told a federal judge he was just a street dealer, not a leader of the organization.

The judge listened and sentenced the 27-year-old father of one to 15 years in prison.

Heroin is now the No. 8 cause of death in Michigan.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.