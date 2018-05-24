Undercover agent recounts mission to infiltrate, dismantle violent Detroit street gang

DETROIT - Police officers teamed up with state and federal authorities to take down a group of dangerous, armed drug dealers sharing the same streets as sports fans and high school students in Detroit.

Law enforcement officers said the situation was a recipe for disaster, so they jumped into action. An undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spoke to the Local 4 Defenders about hte infiltration and dismantling of the gang.

When the A1 Killers moved their violent drug gang to the Cass Corridor, people noticed. The area has changed dramatically in recent years, with many new residents and businesses. When police started getting calls, the ATF swooped in and took out the gang.

The case started with a call from Wayne State police. The ATF learned customers were lining up to buy drugs in what should be a school safe zone on a street between Cass Tech High School and Little Caesars Arena.

"Your everyday, law-abiding citizen was just walking nonchalantly, not knowing who they were associating with," he said. "That's kind of the scary part."

The ATF sent the undercover agent to share his story as long as his identity was hidden.

"Customers are coming from all walks of life," he said. "Customers were using the I-75 to get off of the highway to get in the neighborhoods. Some of the customers were people from the projects, people who happened to be addicted to controlled substances. On occasion, you get students from Wayne State University who were going down there to buy heroin, unfortunately."

The sellers were part of a fearless gang called the A1 Killers. Detroit police, Michigan State Police troopers and Wayne State officers were busting offenders, but judges weren't handing out serious sentences.

"This case was also closed to the area operation of Cass Tech High School," special agent in charge Jonathan Ortiz said. "These gentlemen were on the streets selling drugs on our corners, near our high school."

Ortiz sent in his agents.

"We identify who is committing violent crime," Ortiz said. "We go to organizations. We infiltrate them and we dismantle them from the inside out."

Agents put their lives on the line to identify the members of the A1 Killers.

"It's always a danger when you're out there buying narcotics from people who are will to shoot you over $100," the undercover agent said. "That's a part of the job."

Officials soon found out they knew many of the drug dealers from previous busts.

"For years and years these kids who are the A1 Killers will get stopped by DPD and Wayne State," the agent said. "They'd get arrested and are back out on the streets in two or three months."

Dealers were identified, raids were conducted, arrests were made, and guns, money and drugs were seized.

"It's time for the citizens, especially the citizens of Detroit, to know the kind of work we are doing out there to keep their neighborhoods safe," Ortiz said.

Over 24 months, eight major members of the A1 Killers were charged and sent to prison.

"Personal satisfaction," the undercover agent said. "I'm satisfied when I can actually make a difference, and it's not me to sit behind a desk and hope the other guys just go and get them. I like to go out there and try to make a difference."

Residents said the area has vastly improved and hand-to-hand street drug dealers are rarely seen in the area. Several of those arrested were given sentences of at least 10 years in prison.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.