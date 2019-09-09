Video shows Metro Detroit drivers ignore school bus safety

DETROIT - The Local 4 Defenders captured drivers on camera totally ignoring school bus safety and blowing through the stop sign.

School bus safety in Michigan

Here are school bus safety tips from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning:

Prepare to stop when a slowing bus has its overhead yellow lights flashing

Stop at least 20 feet away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway

away for buses when red lights are flashing, unless driving in the opposite direction on a divided highway Slow down in or near school and residential areas

Look for clues-such as safety patrols, crossing guards, bicycles, and playgrounds-that indicate children might be in the area

Watch for children between parked cars and other objects

