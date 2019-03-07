WATCH: Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith speaks about moment his political career fell apart

DETROIT - Former Michigan state Sen. Virgil Smith could be headed to prison after charges stemming from a 2015 incident with his ex-wife were reinstated.

Those charges include felonious assault, felony firearm, malicious destruction of property and domestic violence.

Smith was accused of shooting Anistia Thomas' Mercedes-Benz after he brought a woman home after drinking at a Tigers game. Thomas has said she had resumed an intimate relationship with Smith but found him with the naked woman at his home in May 2015.

"When I looked at that car, I don't know. It was like an out of body experience," Smith said. "Yeah, I did shoot that car."

While he admits to shooting at the car, Smith argues that the version of the story Thomas gave is not true. He also noted that he has been sober for more than three years and he is proud of his new life.

Still, Smith is possibly facing a prison sentence years later, after he already served 252 days in jail for the incident.

The charges were reinstated after he ran for Detroit City Council when he was released from jail.

Watch the video above to hear more about the charges he is facing.

