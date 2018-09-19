White Boy Rick Primetime Special - Thursday at 10 p.m. on Local 4

This Local 4 special is hosted by investigative reporter Kevin Dietz who has been following Rick Wershe's story for years.

At 14, Rick Wershe, Jr. became the youngest FBI informant ever and helped bring down some of Detroit's biggest drug dealers.

Then the FBI abandoned him and he became a dealer until being busted with eight kilos of cocaine.

Wershe has been in prison ever since.

"White Boy Rick" chronicles Wershe's improbable life story and his fight to be released from prison.

Graham Media Group recently released a new, eight-episode season of "Shattered: White Boy Rick," an original true-crime podcast series. The entire series is available for free on Apple Podcasts, or your preferred podcast listening platform.