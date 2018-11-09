World War II veteran who suffered frostbite while serving denied benefits

DETROIT - A World War II veteran who says he suffered frostbite but never filed a claim for benefits said he's being denied benefits now despite needing medical attention.

Arthur Greenwald, 91, said his claim has been denied because all these years after he served, officials can't find the paperwork to back up his injury. He said the pain is severe and he needs medical attention.

Greenwald said he didn't previously ask for benefits because so many soldiers from World War II needed what money was available more than he did. But now that his wife has died and his pain has increased, Greenwald said he needs help.

Greenwald is a happy-go-lucky man who volunteers at a senior center to keep the elderly entertained. He's suddenly in a situation that makes him very sad.

"As she was dying, she said, 'Make sure you go on and apply,'" Greenwald said. "I promised her I would."

He promised his wife that he would apply for military health benefits that he said he deserves due to an injury he sustained during his service.

"We were married 65 years," Greenwald said. "She said she saw it was harder and harder for me to do things. She noticed it. So I promised her I would."

But he hasn't been able to keep the promise because Veterans Affairs denied his claim.

"Very bad," Greenwald said. "To me, it's inconceivable."

Greenwald was drafted into the Army in 1945 as World War II ended. He was sent to Camp Robinson in Arkansas for basic training.

"A lot of walking, marching and learning how to do personal combat," Greenwald said.

One night, temperatures dropped below freezing while Greenwald was assigned to outdoor guard duty because a general was due to arrive.

"I don't think that they were really prepared to send somebody out," Greenwald said. "I mean, there were no gloves or shoes."

He said he stood outside for hours, and when the general arrived, Greenwald was frostbitten to the point he could barely salute.

"When I went to snap a salute, I felt pain," Greenwald said. "(The next day) I had a high fever and one of the fellas told somebody and they took me to the hospital."

Greenwald said he was shipped to Germany. The pain in his extremities continued, but he didn't dare complain.

"There were so many GIs that had come back minus limbs and all that," Greenwald said.

He said the pain worsened as he got older, but Veterans Affairs paperwork says there are no records of Greenwald being hospitalized for frostbite.

"I plan to fool them though," Greenwald said. "I'm going to outlive all this."

Greenwald said he'll keep fighting to fulfill his promise to his wife and for others who served the country with him.

"I wanted to be an example for the people out there that couldn't fight for themselves," Greenwald said.

Local 4 got an official statement from Veterans Affairs, saying the VA was unable to approve his disability benefits compensation claim for cold-related injuries because his military service and treatment records didn't show he ever received or was treated for cold-related injuries.

Greenwald has filed an appeal, and Local 4 is working with the VA office to see if he can be helped while the appeal works its way through the courts.

